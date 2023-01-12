MOH encouraging Jamaicans to take the flu vaccine

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising members of the public to get the flu vaccine.

It notes that the influenza virus circulates worldwide and can affect anyone in any age group.

Children, healthcare workers, the elderly with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, individuals who are institutionalised or in state care, and non-health frontline workers are at particularly high risk, a media release from the ministry says.

The flu season in Jamaica is from October to May.

The vaccine is recommended annually every flu season and is available to members of the public free of cost.

The health ministry is encouraging private healthcare providers to procure the vaccine through private distributors in order to provide for the general population.

Influenza is an acute viral infection that spreads easily from one individual to another through coughing, sneezing and close contact.

It can have severe symptoms in children, including diarrhoea and seizures, and should also be taken seriously by adults as it can lead to pneumonia and blood infections.

More common symptoms can include fever/chills, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, cough, headache, and runny or stuffy nose.

Individuals who suspect that they may have the flu are advised to get adequate rest, avoid close contact with other individuals and avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth.

Members of the public are also advised to boost their immune system through healthy eating, exercise and keeping hydrated.

