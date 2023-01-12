Morris Hall Road in Clarendon to be repaired

Repairs are slated to be carried out on Morris Hall Road in Rock River, Clarendon.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information and Member of Parliament, Robert Morgan.

He told JIS News that the repairs are set to begin between February and March this year.

“There are three main entrances to north central [Clarendon] – Mocho Road, Chapelton, [and] Palmers Cross. We pretty much have a good road from Soursop Turn to Chapelton [and] from Four Paths to Goshen to Mocho. So, Morris Hall is a road that we need to do some work on,” Morgan stated.

He was speaking following the Rock River community Wi-Fi launch in Clarendon on Wednesday.

Morgan, who indicated that focus is being placed on infrastructure development in the constituency, advised that the repairs slated for the Morris Hall road follow patching done to restore other thoroughfares in the area during the Christmas holidays.

Other activities include the construction of a dam, which will solve a major water problem in the area.

“We already put up the 50,000-gallon tank, and the National Water Commission (NWC) said they cannot get any water from the well. So, they're going to [construct the dam],” Morgan stated.

During his 2022/23 Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives, Morgan informed that 80 per cent of Mocho has no piped water and that the project will be the first major engagement of its kind to be undertaken in the area for several years.

- JIS News

