SSL working with police to ensure fraud perpetrator faces full consequences

The Management of Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) says it will be working with law enforcers to ensure the person behind the massive fraud at the financial institution faces the full consequence of the law.

In a statement to the media Thursday afternoon, SSL said the company has become aware of fraudulent activity by a former employee.

"Following initial internal investigations, management has referred the matter to the relevant law enforcement authorities to facilitate a thorough and complete examination of all aspects of the matter," it further stated.

It continued, "SSL will continue to liaise and cooperate fully with law enforcement throughout the investigation and ensure that the responsible party faces the full consequence of the law."

Meanwhile, the company said it is taking steps to secure its clients' assets and strengthen internal protocols to detect suspicious activity in the shortest time possible.

Nugent Walker, the manager for sprint legend Usain Bolt has confirmed that a probe has been launched into millions of dollars reportedly missing from an account at SSL belonging to the former athlete.

