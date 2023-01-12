Troy institution to be renamed Veronica Campbell-Brown Primary

WESTERN BUREAU:

For 139 years the Primary School in Troy, South Trelawny, bore the name of the district. This is about to change as it will be renamed Veronica Campbell-Brown Primary, in honour of the national female sprint icon.

Minister of Culture Olivia Grange, who had made an initial announcement in 2019, confirmed the change while speaking with The Gleaner.

“Cabinet has signed off on the name change of the school. We are just waiting on Veronica to confirm a time when she will be in Jamaica for the ceremony to be done. In addition to the renaming of the school the cottage will be refurbished,” Grange confirmed.

Campbell-Brown, who was born in Clark’s Town but attended Troy Primary, said through her agent that “she is aware of plans to rename the school, but has not been given any other information. As such she has no comment at this time.”

She is an eight-time Olympic gold medallist, winning three gold, three silver and two bronze medals. Campbell-Brown also has 11 World Championship medals to her credit, with three gold, seven silver and one bronze.

The decorated athlete has tasted success at every level and has also distinguished herself among nine athletes who have crowned themselves champion at the Youth, Junior and Senior World Championships.

Extensive work

The proposed name change is good news for Principal of Troy Primary, Keneisha McIntosh.

“We are all elated with the news that finally there is going to be this name change. It will put the name of the school on the lips of people worldwide. The naming of the school after the sprint icon will surely lift the profile of the school,” said the principal of the school with 216 students.

Besides her global prominence on the track, Campbell-Brown is a philanthropist who does extensive work through her Veronica Campbell-Brown (VCB) Foundation, whose mission statement notes that it was established out of “a burning passion to assist and uplift young women who are under-represented and lacking in the necessary resources to succeed in life”.

Among other things, it provides necessary resources for students, inclusive of a high school education, from the entry grade through graduation; and a mentorship programme among females aimed at advancing their self worth.

Her contributions have been extended to her alma mater and McIntosh acknowledged that the VCB Foundation has contributed to the school.

“There have timely donations to the school. These include computers and tablets. Most recently a multipurpose court was constructed by her foundation,” McIntosh informed.

TIMELY ADDITION

In Minister Grange’s response to The Gleaner, she mentioned that the cottage will be refurbished.

McIntosh welcomed this disclosure, saying: “The cottage is the same age as the school and has been allowed to fall into a state of almost ruin. We appreciate the refurbishing. It would be good if along with refurbishing bathroom facilities for teachers can be constructed. Presently we share with the students.”

The school board chairman, Kevin Grant, expressed joy at the renaming and cottage upgrading.

“I don’t have enough words to express my joy. I am happy not only for the renaming which will bring notoriety to Troy, but also the refurbishing of the cottage. I am sometimes scared when I see the children playing in the area. I have prayed that nothing happens to them. I am very very pleased,” Grant expressed.

Clayton Collins, a retired principal of the school, is proud to have been Campbell-Brown’s first athletic coach.

“I never saw this day when the school would be renamed in her honour. She richly deserves the honour. I am sure Troy will occupy an even more important spot on Trelawny’s landscape and profile,” Clayton expressed.

C. Junior Gager, councillor for the Warsop division in which the school falls, endorsed the move.

“It is richly deserving and a timely addition to Troy’s profile,” said Gager.

