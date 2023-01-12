UNICEF wants reduced reliance on donors to fund child protection services

UNICEF is urging the Government to increase financial allocations to state childcare institutions in a bid to reduce the reliance on external funding sources which could lead to the abuse of children.

In a media release on Thursday, UNICEF said it was deeply concerned about the findings of the Office of the Children's Advocate's (OCA) report 'Questionable Relationship between the Child Protection & Family Services Agency (CPFSA) and Embracing Orphans/Carl Robanske'.

The OCA report knocked CPFSA head Rosalee Gage-Grey after several wards were exposed to American donor, Robanske, who was punished for indecent involvement with a minor.

UNICEF says there is need to invest in and strengthen the capacities of the social service workforce at all levels, so that the rights of the children and the families they serve, can be better protected.

"It is only through increased child-focused public expenditure and a concerted effort to strengthen the child protection system at all levels, that we can reduce the reliance on external funding sources that can potentially threaten the rights and safety of our young people," UNICEF argues.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

UNICEF is calling for the Government to seriously examine the findings in the OCA report along with its recent report, 'Evaluation of the Child Protection System', and provide the necessary investment in the overall child protection system and the CPFSA to ensure that the rights of all children are protected at all times.

In the meantime, UNICEF says there is urgent need to enhance oversight mechanisms, such as vetting, reference checking, investigation and disciplinary measures to prevent grave violations of children's rights.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.