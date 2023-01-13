300 young people to benefit from coding training

A total of 300 young people are being targeted for training in coding under the Technology Advancement Programme (TAP) III.

Applications are now open for the one-year training initiative, which is being implemented by the Universal Service Fund (USF) in collaboration with the Amber Group and HEART/NSTA Trust.

The University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica, through its Faculty of Technology and Computing, will also be collaborating on the initiative, providing facilities to accommodate the participants at campuses across the island.

Participants will benefit from immediate and guaranteed employment as a result of the partnership.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Daryl Vaz, in his remarks at the TAP III launch and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Thursday at the UTech Campus in St Andrew, said the training will prepare persons for new and emerging jobs to transform Jamaica into a digital society.

“It is envisioned that having acquired these basic skills, participants will be able to enter the coding job market, and this opportunity will serve as a platform for excellent career options,” he said.

He noted that in partnership with the Amber Group and the Heart/NSTA Trust, the USF has committed to covering the costs and fees associated with some training modules, which will be delivered in theoretical and practical format, as well as provide participants with a weekly stipend for lunch and other travel-related expenses.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), USF, Daniel Dawes, noted that at the end of the programme, successful participants will receive an internationally recognised certificate.

Graduates who wish to matriculate to a tertiary institution to pursue an information and communications technology (ICT)-related programme have the opportunity to be fully or partially financed by the USF.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of the Amber Group Limited, Dushyant Savadia, said that the partnership will assist in providing valuable training for young persons in the competitive ICT sector and urged other entities to join in educating the nation's youth.

“If we can all partner together (both private and public entities) if we all put our resources together… we will have more than 4,000 youth next year training for coding and coming into the fastest emerging job market in the whole world,” he said.

Director of Strategic Partnership, Research and Innovation, HEART/NSTA Trust, Keniesha Campbell, said the initiative will assist in providing expanded training opportunities for the local workforce.

She noted that through the TAP programme, which commenced in 2016, a qualified pool of talent is now available in the domestic market, which has reduced the need for outsourcing.

“Our mandate aligns with Amber because we don't want to only train and certify but we also ensure that those trained and certified are employed [and work-ready],” she noted.

Acting President of UTech, Professor Colin Gyles, in his remarks said: “We want to offer the opportunity not only to facilitate the partnership for the completion of this programme but we would like to indicate to those who are participating that there are further opportunities, when you are through, to do advanced training in… management and other high-level activities”.

TAP targets unattached youth aged 18 to 29 in ICT training and apprenticeship experience over a 12-month period.

- JIS News

