Attempted robbery believed to be behind attack on St Mary businessman

The police have theorised that an attempted robbery was behind the gun attack on a St Mary businessman on Thursday.

Seventy-two-year-old Dellevale Bambury came under an attack by men in a Toyota probox motor car last night while travelling along the Chovy main road, in the vicinity of the Westmoreland Bridge, towards Annotto Bay.

The incident reportedly happened about 7 p.m.

It is reported that the men drove up beside Bambury's truck and opened fire causing him to veer off the road and his vehicle to crash into a precipice.

The truck also overturned.

The police and the fire department responded and the businessman was transported to the Annotto Bay Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police reported that Bambury's truck was searched and two bags containing money, a cell phone and a wallet were recovered.

They further reported that six spent shell cases and a bullet were also found at the scene.

The police say the bags of money were subsequently counted and sums amounted to over $7 million.

- Gareth Davis Snr

