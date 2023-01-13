Body found in Manchester river

A body was today found along the Guts River in Alligator Pond, Manchester.

The discovery was made around midday.

The area is close to the Clarendon border.

The body was found among bushes.

The police theorise that the deceased may have drowned.

Investigators are probing the matter.

- Tamara Bailey

