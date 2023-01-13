Falmouth to get tourism welcome sign

Falmouth in Trelawny is to get a welcome sign as the Tourism Product Development Company Ltd (TPDCo) continues to roll out its Jamaica Iconic Experience project.

Project manager at the state agency Jomo Johnson declined to disclose the price tag, citing that the undertaking is at the procurement stage.

Some $17 million was spent on the welcome sign in Montego Bay, St James and $12 million on the one in Negril, Westmoreland.

"It [ Falmouth welcome sign] will be so designed to capture the Georgian architecture for which the town is famous. We are working on a budget to cover the cost of design, construction, lighting and maintenance," informed Johnson as he made the announcement at today’s monthly meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation.

Corporation chairman and Mayor of Falmouth C. Junior Gager welcomed the news.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"It is a timely one and will be an attraction for visitors to the town both for locals and passengers from the thousands who come to Falmouth."

- Leon Jackson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.