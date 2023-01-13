Former hotelier Rudi Schoenbein has died

The man credited with helping to open the German market to the Jamaican tourism industry, Rudi Schoenbein, has died.

He passed away peacefully in Florida in the United States of America recently.

He was 82 years old.

Schoenbein was instrumental in helping to open the German market during a time when Jamaica's focus was primarily on North America and the United Kingdom.

Born in Berlin, Germany, Schoenbein came to Jamaica in the 1960s and worked in management at Half Moon. He later moved to Ocho Rios where he was named general manager at the Jamaica Inn, spending 30 years at that resort.

“He served on the Council of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association... He brought the German business to Jamaica in the eighties and promoted Jamaica overseas in the US and European markets,” said his ex-wife Judy Schoenbein.

In all, she said, “Rudi gave over 50 years of service to Jamaica's tourism sector”.

Schoenbein was well-known in the Caribbean for his expertise in hospitality management, winning several awards.

Before coming to the region, he worked his way up in management in several of the top hotels in New York City.

He was an active member of the Wellington Rotary Club in Florida. Mourning the loss, the organisation said he was very supportive of many of the club's community projects.

According to the Rotarians in Wellington, he was food and beverage director at the International Polo Club for many years until his retirement.

- Janet Silvera

