Man charged for fatal Kingston gun attack

The police have charged a man in connection with the gun attack on James Street in Kingston last September that left two men dead.

Charged with two counts of murder, possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition is 23-year-old Javaughn Brown, a labourer of Text Lane in Kingston.

Brown was charged Thursday.

His court date is yet to be set.

The police report that about 4 p.m. on September 19, 2022, two men were along the roadway when Brown and two other men armed with handguns opened gunfire hitting them both multiple times.

Brown and his accomplice escaped.

The police were alerted and an investigation was initiated.

Brown was subsequently arrested and later charged.

