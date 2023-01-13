Mechanic charged for allegedly stealing cop's car granted bail

Mechanic Magiol Francis, who is accused of stealing a motorcar from a policeman, was granted $200,000 bail when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Attorney-at-law Cammesha Harrison, who made the bail application on behalf of Francis, told the court that he has sole responsibility for his two young children and that he is not a flight risk.

Bail was granted on condition that Francis, otherwise called 'Wingie', report to the Denham Town police station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

He is to reappear in court on February 10, when the matter will again be mentioned.

Francis is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

It is alleged that about 3:50 a.m. on December 23, 2022, the complainant parked his 2012 Toyota Probox motor car at his gate in Portmore, St Catherine.

Checks were made later and it was discovered that the vehicle was missing.

A report was made to the Portmore police station and an investigation launched.

The vehicle was found the same day at Francis' home in Arnett Gardens, S Andrew.

Francis was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of larceny.

During further investigations, Francis gave a caution statement to the police on the matter, and was later charged.

- Rasbert Turner

