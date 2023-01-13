Persons stabbed, shot during fight at dance in Runaway Bay

The Runaway Bay police in St Ann have launched an investigation into an incident in which persons were shot and stabbed at a dance in the parish.

It has been reported that about 2 a.m., Friday, there was a dispute between two men at a dance held at New York City Sports bar in Runaway Bay.

The dispute reportedly escalated into a physical fight, during which the men stabbed each other.

During the melee an explosion was heard and it was discovered that a female patron was shot in the back.

The injured persons were taken to hospital where they were treated.

An investigation has been launched into the whereabouts of the two injured men, after they left the hospital without being discharged.

- Rasbert Turner

