Prayer breakfast exercises the Church’s influence, says McCook

AHEAD OF this year’s 43rd annual staging of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast (NLPB), the initiative’s chairman, Reverend Samuel McCook, says the event is an avenue for the Church to exercise its influence in combating lawlessness in Jamaica.

Addressing Wednesday’s online press briefing for this year’s event, which will be held on January 19, McCook sought to address recurring criticisms against the staging of the prayer breakfast, which has been accused over the years of being ineffective.

“We are being affected by what is happening in the community, but we also have influence, and we have a choice as to what we do with what affects us. The prayer breakfast has been a response to use the influence that the Church has in partnership with the private sector to do something positive, not merely to criticise and complain, but to say we can do something to contribute to our community, which is Jamaica,” McCook told the briefing.

“We have been doing that for 43 years in good times and bad times, with limited resources, under the glare of the society and examinations as to whether this is a worthwhile venture. More educated and informed people than myself have been able to make strong arguments why this is a waste of time, but like the tortoise who has nothing in mind, but the finish line, we just keep going,” McCook added.

CONTINUED RELEVANCEThe national prayer breakfast began in 1981 out of the Church’s concern for national peace, justice, reconciliation and unity, and has been held every year on the third Thursday in January.

However, critics of the event have described it as just being for show, or just another talk shop which does not impact crime or the economy, and as an event that excludes non-Christian faiths.

Speaking further on the prayer breakfast’s continued relevance, McCook said that the NLPB’s management team has sought to make the event more inviting over time.

“The National Leadership Prayer Breakfast is an expression of our being a part of the community, and as a part of the community, we are affected by what happens in the community. When we started 43 years ago, there were things affecting the society and the community that affected us as Church, and also affected the private sector,” said McCook.

“We have sought over the years to make the breakfast more relevant and meaningful. We have introduced youth speakers, and we have had outstanding Jamaican youngsters speak on behalf of our young people, and speak to us as a nation on an equal footing as adults,” McCook added.

He also suggested that the media should highlight more positive events, to include the prayer breakfast, as a way of boosting Jamaicans’ morale.

“We encourage our friends in the media that as you chase after the shootings and stabbings and all these things that people naturally regard as news, that you will also take some time to explore the positive things happening in our society, like the national prayer breakfast. Give us a platform so that Jamaicans who may be discouraged and losing hope can recognise that we are all one community, we are all affected by the same things, but we all have unique influence and we should each use our influence to positively impact Jamaica,” McCook urged.

This year’s staging of the national prayer breakfast will be held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, in a blended in-person and online format under the theme of ‘Strengthening communities through peace, justice, and forgiveness’.

Contributions garnered from the event will go toward supporting the development of the Students Christian Fellowship and Scripture Union. Last year’s contributions, totalling over $750,000, went toward supporting the Westmoreland-based Clifton Boys’ Home.

