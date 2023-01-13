Psychiatric evaluation ordered for Portmore man charged for wife’s death

A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered for the Portmore, St Catherine man charged for the beating death of his wife.

Parish Judge Tracey-Ann Johnson made the order in the St Catherine Parish Court today for Paul Walker, who is charged with murder.

Walker is being represented by King's Counsel Peter Champanie.

Walker was further remanded until February 10.

He is charged for the December 2022 death of his wife 44-year-old Nicola Walker.

It is being alleged that on Sunday, November 6, 2022, the couple was at their Caymanas Gardens, Portmore, St Catherine home when a dispute development.

It is further being alleged that the husband punched and kicked his wife all over the body.

She was hospitalised as a result of injuries received.

She later succumbed on December 28, 2022.

Following her death, the police charged Walker with murder.

- Rasbert Turner

