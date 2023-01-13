Salt River roadway in Clarendon to be closed on Sunday for repairs

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that a section of the Salt River roadway in Clarendon, which leads to the Longville Park community, will be closed on Sunday to facilitate road works.

The closure, which will be between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., is to facilitate the replacement of a damaged HDPE pipe culvert.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the culvert collapsed in December 2022, reducing the corridor to single-lane traffic.

He says the works will see the culvert being replaced and the roadway restored to drivable conditions.

During the period of the works, motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes to access their destinations.

