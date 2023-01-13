Spanish Town man allegedly held with M16 to return to court today

Spanish Town resident Oshane James, the first person to be charged for possession of an assault rifle since the enactment of the new Firearms Act, is set to return to the Kingston Gun Court on Friday.

He faces a minimum 15 years in prison before consideration of parole under the new Act, which came into effect after a two-week gun amnesty ended on November 19, 2022.

James was allegedly found in possession of an M16 rifle and 12 rounds of ammunition on December 9.

He was the sole occupant of a vehicle pulled over during a stop-and-search operation involving a team from the St Catherine South police division's Special Operations Unit.

On his first court appearance, James was denied bail following an application by lead defence counsel, Tom Tavares-Finson.

