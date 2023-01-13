St Ann police to tackle domestic violence

The St Ann police are moving to tackle the problem of domestic violence through greater partnerships with communities and stakeholders in the parish.

Addressing the monthly meeting of the St Ann Municipal Corporation on Thursday, commanding officer for the parish, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, informed that one-third of the 67 murders committed in the division last year resulted from domestic disputes.

He said it is hoped that the mitigating measures being implemented will deal with domestic disturbances before they escalate.

“One of the things that we will be pushing is more community participation, stakeholder involvement, to see how best we can seek to reduce those domestic-related incidents,” Powell noted.

He also appealed to residents to utilise non-violent methods to resolve conflicts.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I am using the opportunity and every platform that I get to say that as a parish, we need to find more amicable ways in resolving our domestic-related issues,” Powell said.

“We ended last year with 67 murders across the parish. That, of course, is an increase of 12 more murders when compared to the previous year. The concern that I have for those murders is that one-third or 24 of those murders were domestic-related conflict situations, and it seems as a parish we are still not resolving our disputes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Powell said quick response teams have been established across major townships in the parish to help make further gains in tackling serious crimes, particularly robberies.

The senior police officer expressed confidence that the strategy, coupled with “new things that we will put in place this year, will make our parish a better place than where we were last year”.

“Last year, we had a challenge with robberies across the parish. That challenge was mitigated… by putting in what we call a quick response system, and so, you would have seen some police on motorbikes dressed in blue denim, and that was one of our… strategies to counter the bike robberies, especially in the towns,” he said.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.