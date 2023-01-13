St Catherine South police list five persons of interest

The St Catherine South police have listed five men as persons of interest in relation to recent murders committed in the parish.

The men, who are of Hellshire Park addresses, have been identified as Jermaine Straw, otherwise called 'Pree Dem'; Mario Thomas; a man known only as 'Gunna Gunna'; a man known only as 'Kirk'; and a man known only as 'Teddy'.

The police say all five men should report to the Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch by midday Saturday.

Additionally, anyone with information about the whereabouts of these men is being asked to call the St Catherine South police station at 876-949-8422 or Crime Stop at 311.

