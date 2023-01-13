St Elizabeth most wanted in custody

The police are reporting that Dwayne Morrison, otherwise called 'Sharkie', the most wanted criminal in St Elizabeth has been taken into custody.

Morrison turned himself in today following a series of operations in Barbary Hall and surrounding communities.

The police say he was wanted for the murder of Everton Spence and is also a person of interest in several other offences committed across the parish.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigations is being asked to contact the Black River Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-965-2926, the police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

