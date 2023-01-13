Traffic delays expected at Three Miles this weekend

Motorists using the section of Marcus Garvey Drive leading from the Portmore toll road should expect traffic delays this weekend.

This as the National Works Agency (NWA) says that it will be carrying out repair works to the section of the slip road, leading to Portia Simpson Miller Square/Three Miles, starting tomorrow, ending on Sunday.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that pipelaying works were recently carried out on the section of the slip road in the vicinity of Musson's and Dr Glass Limited.

The road was temporarily repaired and has been the source of some delays along the corridor.

The work to be done at the weekend includes relaying of the road base to be completed with asphaltic concrete.

Resulting from the works, motorists wishing to access the section of Marcus Garvey Drive between Musson's Jamaica Limited and Spanish Town Road may do so via the following:

Travelling from the direction of Marcus Garvey Drive, turn left onto Chesterfield Drive, then right (towards Three Miles) at the traffic lights at Spanish Town Road, then make a U-turn under the Three Miles flyover (back towards Six Miles), then make the first left turn at the market onto Majestic Gardens Pen Road, then the fourth left turn towards Musson's Jamaica Limited.

Motorists are being advised to obey warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

