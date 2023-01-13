Trailer truck overturns along Winston Jones Highway

Traffic is being diverted from the Winston Jones Highway in Mandeville, Manchester, after a concrete mixer truck overturned this morning

The police say approximately 10 a.m. the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, downing utility poles.

The driver was rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

As a result of the accident, motorists are being advised to go through Kendal, Royal Flat and other routes that bypass the highway.

This is the second vehicular crash along the highway within hours.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

About 8:30 Thursday night, there was a collision between a trailer truck and another truck along the roadway.

The driver of the trailer truck was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

- Tamara Bailey

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.