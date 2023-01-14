$7 billion cocaine bust at Kingston port, shipment linked to Colombia

A shipment of cocaine valued at more than J$7 billion (US$50 million) was seized in Kingston on Saturday, in what's believed to be one of the largest drug busts in Jamaica's history.

It's the third major find over the last four months.

The cocaine was found in a container at the Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited, in the Jamaican capital, during a joint operation involving police Narcotics Division, the Jamaica Defence Force and the Jamaica Customs Agency.

The police say the discovery was around 3 a.m.

The container was shipped from Colombia and local law enforcement authorities believe Jamaica was not the final destination for the drugs.

“We haven't quantified it yet, but based on what we estimate the weight to be, it [value] could be over US$50-million,” one top law enforcement source told The Gleaner on Saturday.

The police say additional details will be released soon.

Approximately 2,000 pounds of cocaine valued at J$1.1 billion was seized on December 26 last year after the JDF intercepted go-fast boat in Jamaican waters off the coast of St Thomas.

It believed that vessel was traveling from Colombia. Three Jamaican men who were aboard the boat are in custody.

In September last year, approximately 1,100 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of US$25-million or J$3.7-billion was found in ten large travel bags at the Ian Fleming International Airport in St Mary.

The find triggered a high-level police investigation and a security audit by the operators of the airport, but to date there has been no arrest.

- Livern Barrett

