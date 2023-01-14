Alleged cop killer charged with Central Village double murder

A 27-year-old chef from St Thomas has been charged with the murder of a policeman and a taxi driver in Big Lane, Central Village in St Catherine in August 2021.

He is Tevin Passley from Swamp Road in St Thomas.

He was charged by the St Catherine South police on Friday, following a question and answer session.

He was charged with two counts of murder, conspiracy to murder, robbery with aggravation, and illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Corporal Delwin Jackson, 40, and his friend 43-year-old Kenroy Chandler, both of West Prospect district, Bog Walk, St. Catherine, were shot dead on August 18, 2021.

Passley and his accomplices pounced upon Jackson and Chandler and opened gunfire hitting them several times, the police say. The attackers also robbed Jackson of his service pistol and an undetermined sum of cash.

Passley's accomplices are currently being sought by the police.

He was apprehended earlier this month in the Lucea Market in Hanover in a police operation.

