GoodHeart | KSAMC Junior Council still soliciting donations

Those wishing to donate to the Junior Council of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation’s (KSAMC JC) clothing drive have until January 28 to do so.

The drive, organised by members of the council, will benefit the homeless population in Kingston and St Andrew.

“[The year] 2022 was a year that was very hard, especially for the homeless community, so we are seeking to assist in getting them clothes, keeping them warm and providing them with some resources that will last them for the foreseeable future,” said Karyl Thorpe, junior youth coordinator of the KSAMC JC.

The junior councillors are requesting a variety of clothing to meet the needs of members of this vulnerable segment of the population, including the homeless and people in shelters and transitional facilities in the municipality.

“Clothing is not just shirts and pants and blouses but also handbags, sneakers, jackets and headbands. This is purely for the need, as we have persons at shelters who are also looking for jobs and we don’t want them to feel ostracised because of their clothing. We would like for them to be able to elevate themselves,” Thorpe explained.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They are also requesting non-perishable food items and toiletries.

“The KSAMC Junior Council would like to appeal to companies across Jamaica that are manufacturers or distributors of clothing or food items or anything that a person would need for basic living. Please donate what you can, we would greatly appreciate it,” urged Tiana Morrison, a youth inspector of poor at the KSAMC JC.

Morrison encouraged her peers to get involved in activities like these that contribute to improving the lives of others.

“I would encourage high-school students and youth overall to get more involved in things like this. You do not need money or a whole lot of time to give back to your community or to make an impact. Persons appreciate the small things,” she said.

The junior council concept was formalised by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, and they are hosted by municipal corporations for one year. It provides an avenue for young people to play their part in the transformation of their communities and educate citizens about the importance of local government.

Donations from interested individuals, organisations, schools and community-based groups may be delivered to the KSAMC JC’s drop-off location at the corporation’s offices at 24 Church Street, Kingston, on Mondays to Fridays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The Junior Council also offers collection services for those who would like to make a donation but are unable to make it to the downtown Kingston drop-off location. Collection may be arranged by calling Tiana Morrison at 876-880-9297 or the KSAMC Public Relations Unit at 876-853-7935.