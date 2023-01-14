Man killed in gun attack near MoBay police station

One man was killed and another injured following a gun attack near the Barnett Street police station in Montego Bay, St James on Friday night.

The dead man has been identified as Dwayne Dixon of a Montego Bay address.

The Barnett Street police say about 8:30 p.m., Dixon and several other persons were standing along a section of the street near the police when they were attacked at least two men.

Dixon ran but he was chased by the gunmen who shot him multiple times.

He collapsed near a gas station.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A male vendor who was sitting nearby was injured by a stray bullet.

The Barnett Street police rushed to the location.

Both men were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where Dixon was pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.