NCB wealth advisor arrested in $5m-fraud

A National Commercial Bank (NCB) wealth advisor has been arrested on suspicion of fraud involving at least $5 million, the police say.

The woman was arrested at work in St Ann on Friday.

She is in police custody.

The transfer of at least $5 million from a customer's account reportedly sparked the arrest.

The employee is expected to face a question and answer session on Monday.

This latest NCB case follows news on Thursday of a billion-dollar fraud discovered at investment firm Stock and Securities Limited in St Andrew.

Spring legend Usain Bolt is among dozens of high value clients who have been impacted.

Last July, Arsenio Johnson, 32, a retail support officer at NCB was charged for fraud over the unauthorised transfers of about almost $6 million from the bank's suspense account to two accounts associated with him.

