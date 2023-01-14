Strong police presence after shooting on Gulf Lane in Spanish Town

The police are maintaining a strong presence in the Gulf Lane area of Gordon Pen in Spanish Town, St Catherine following a shooting incident on Saturday afternoon.

A male resident was reportedly walking along lane when he was reportedly pounced upon by at least one unknown person who fired several shots at him.

The man managed to elude his attackers.

Members of the St Catherine North Quick Response team and other formations responded some time after 3 p.m.

A section of the lane was cordoned off and residents told to use alternative routes to enter or exit.

The Gordon Pen community has figured prominently in recent shootings and murders in the division.

- Rasbert Turner

