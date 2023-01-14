UPDATE: Army says Kingston cocaine bust $9 billion, police reporting $12 billion

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Jamaican Constabulary Force (JDF) are reporting different figures for the multi-billion dollar cocaine seizure on ship in Kingston on Saturday morning.

The army says the figure is $9 billion but the police later issued a statement saying the cocaine is worth US$80 million or about J$12 billion.

Preliminary estimates release earlier put the figure at $7 billion.

The seizure believed to be one of the largest drug busts in Jamaica's history, and the third major find over the last four months.

No one was arrested.

The interdiction occurred at approximately about midnight during the search of a container at the Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited, in the Jamaican capital, during a joint operation involving police Narcotics Division, the JDF and the Jamaica Customs Agency.

The JDF says preliminary examination of the vessel uncovered 50 bags containing 1,250 packages.

The container was shipped from Colombia and local law enforcement authorities believe Jamaica was not the final destination for the drugs.

The army says the operation is continuing.

On December 26, approximately 2,000 pounds of cocaine valued at J$1.1 billion was seized after the JDF intercepted go-fast boat in Jamaican waters off the coast of St Thomas.

It believed that vessel was traveling from Colombia. Three Jamaican men who were aboard the boat are in custody.

In September last year, approximately 1,100 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of US$25-million or J$3.7-billion was found in ten large travel bags at the Ian Fleming International Airport in St Mary.

