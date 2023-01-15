Alleged armed burglar fatally shot in Savanna-la-Mar

An alleged gunman was shot and killed by the police during a robbery at a supermarket in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Sunday morning.

The Savanna-la-Mar police say about 4 a.m. a team of officers responded to reports of a break-in at This One Wholesale located along Lewis Street in the town.

Further reports are that on arrival they were greeted by gunfire from two armed men.

The fire was returned and the police say the unidentified gunman was fatally shot.

The other man escaped on foot.

The police say a firearm was seized from the slain gunman and the scene was processed.

- Hopeton Bucknor

