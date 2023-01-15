Bartender killed in Manchester 

A female bartender was shot and killed Saturday night in Land Settlement district in Manchester.

She has been identified as 42-year-old Nakeisha Harrison, otherwise known as 'Bumpa'.

According to police reports, about 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, residents heard explosions in the area and alerted them.

On their arrival, Harrison was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the Mandeville Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death are ongoing.

- Tamara Bailey

