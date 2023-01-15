Entries open for JCDC’s 2023 competitions

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is accepting entries for its 2023 competitions.

These are the Jamaica Festival Song, Jamaica Gospel Song, Miss Jamaica Festival Queen, Jamaica Culinary Arts, Jamaica Creative Writing, Jamaica Visual Arts, and the National Festival of the Performing Arts in the areas of dance, drama and theatre, speech and music, traditional folk forms and deaf dance.

The deadline for entries is Friday, January 20.

Acting Executive Director of the JCDC, Marjorie Leyden-Kirton, told JIS News that persons will be able to submit their entries at the JCDC's parish offices and online.

“We will be providing that level where those who are technology-savvy can also apply online. So, listen out, look out for that,” she said.

Leyden-Kirton said that the performing arts competitions are not only for schools but also for church and community groups.

“It is open to all age groups,” she said, noting that Jamaicans, ages six to 99, who are able to perform, can participate.

The Acting Executive Director said that the JCDC programme provides an avenue to showcase the creative talents of Jamaicans, noting that the award-winning performers are often asked to attend celebratory and commemorative events.

“Where we have excellent talent, we often include them in our Independence celebrations. So, this is a great platform for Jamaicans who are out there,” she pointed out.

The JCDC competitions are held annually to unearth, develop and showcase the creative talents of Jamaicans.

For additional guidance on this year's entry process and the uploading of entries and videos online, applicants are advised to contact the JCDC's parish offices or visit the agency's website at www.jcdc.gov.jm.

- JIS News

