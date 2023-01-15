Lamentations of Harry and Meghan

It is rather interesting to see how the Prince Harry and Prince William story has brought out diametrically opposed positions on these troubled brothers. One, the righteous older brother and the other, the prodigal son? Some are certain that Harry’s revelations are true and necessary. Others believe that Harry is sick and wrong to speak out like this.

One thing that is certain though is that their family is another human family with its various conflicts and challenges. Maybe as their stories are paraded on the world stage (nothing new – with the exception that their humanity is now being revealed) we too are seeing ourselves in them. Sigmund Freud speaks again in our time, “The voice of the intellect is a soft one, but it does not rest until it has gained a hearing”. But sometimes we ourselves are not even ready to hear our own story.

To be clear, the brothers have had the abounding privilege of wealth and fame and social capital. They too were christened (baptised) amid much joy and celebration. They too were, however, surrounded by life marked by pain, infidelity, loss, hypocrisy, and staged moments of happiness. Sigmund Freud is again instructive, “Unexpressed emotions will never die. They are buried alive and will come forth later in uglier ways”.

Should the unbridled power of the British tabloid press, the revered majesty of Buckingham Palace, and the coveted comfort of being a British Royal, have compelled Harry to remain silent, submissive, and obedient? Do royals feel pain too?

The mighty King David to whom Psalm 13 is accorded, not only cried. He cried out to God: “How long, O Lord? Will You forget me forever?

How long will You hide Your face from me?

How long shall I take counsel in my soul,

Having sorrow in my heart all the day?

How long will my enemy be exalted over me?”

The psalms of lament remind us that even people of faith and royal status, have pain too. They too experience deep anguish and pain which will not be satisfied with pretentious presentations of utopia.

It is not unthinkable that Meghan Markle might make her prayer from Psalm 31,

“1 In You, O Lord, I have taken refuge;

Let me never be ashamed;

In Your righteousness deliver me.

2 Incline Your ear to me, rescue me quickly;

Be to me a rock of strength,

A stronghold to save me.

3 For You are my rock and my fortress;

For Your name’s sake You will lead me and guide me.

4 You will pull me out of the net which they have secretly laid for me,

For You are my strength.”

The voice of lament is something readily understood by the victims of oppression, evils of colonialism, stigma and discrimination. Many in developing countries (numbered among the British Commonwealth) can readily identify with the fears, pains, and anguish of Meghan Markle.

That identification with lament may be experienced by some who attend the Basil Dawkins’ play, No Hope for Hopie now showing. When Hopie declares emphatically that she is nobody and that she does not even deserve to be loved by somebody as decent as Stanley, she speaks from a very low place of despondence and despair.

MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has called on the church to join in the much-needed mental health support for the nation. It inadvertently brings into focus the importance of the church being a place of light and respite for a troubled nation. However, the church is not a monolithic place. It understandably has troubled souls too. That is why the church has been rightly described as being a hospital for the sick.

Sadly, too many in the church are preoccupied with othering so-called sinners. They draw a line in the sand as they self-righteously present their ‘perfect image’ of holiness. They even place sins on a scale to ensure that their sins are protected while the perceived sins of others are condemned and even criminalised.

Maybe the public expressions of Harry and Meghan remind us that nothing beats exposure to good old sunshine for a load of heavy, wet laundry. Nothing beats exposure in the sunshine after a long cold time indoors from the golden warmth of sunshine. Like the inner pain and ugly scars of the British Monarchy, so too are our families, communities, organisations and nations, holding on to preserve the perfect image until the pipe bursts under pressure (presha bus pipe).

Our religious spaces then, have helpful resources that may contribute to the healing process. However, we must be honest. We do not have all the answers or capacity to fix Jamaica’s problems. We are part of a nation with resources from many walks of life.

May our journey in 2023, though with lament, also know the light that is here. Like the psalmist, we too will celebrate,

“1 I sought the Lord, and he answered me;

He delivered me from all my fears.

5 Those who look to him are radiant;

their faces are never covered with shame.

6 This poor man called, and the Lord heard him;

He saved him out of all his troubles.

7 The angel of the Lord encamps around those who fear him, and he delivers them. (Psalm 34)

Father Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest, and advocate for human rights. seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com