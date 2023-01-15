A message for the nation

Towards the end of December, God gave me the message for the New Year among which was: “Do not take over the platform if you are not willing to speak the truth to the nation.”

Earlier this month, He brought back His word again to me to open my mouth and speak to the nation by sending me to read the book of Ezekiel chapters 2 and 26. He afterwards mentioned verses 7 and 8, and I quote:

“7. And thou shall speak my words unto them, whether they will hear, or whether they will forbear: for they are most rebellious.

8. But thou, son of man, hear what I say unto thee; Be not thou rebellious like that rebellious house: open thy mouth, and eat that I give thee.

9. And when I looked, behold, a hand was sent unto me; and, lo, a roll of a book was therein.

10. And he spread it before me; and it was written within and without; and there was written therein lamentations, and mourning, and woe.”

God hates idolatry. He is a jealous God. He wants us to repent, cleanse the land and cleanse the nation of cults, religious cults and occult practices such as obeah, necromancy, witchcraft, pocomaniaism, astrology, palmistry, revivalism, rastafarianism, homosexualism, Islam, voodoo, Santeria, satanism and the list goes on. Our nation is defiled with human and blood sacrifice, rape, scamming and domestic violence. Lord help us! Where do we turn? Lord, have mercy on us!

Our churches are filled with unmarried couples and sexually active singles that claim to be Christians and do not see anything wrong in shacking up or pre-marital sex. Promiscuity or sex addiction and abortion is rampant. Our children are exposed to adults lifestyles – music, smoking, X-rated movies and games that are orchestrated from the kingdom of darkness.

The prayers at devotion and the demonic manifestations in our schools speak volumes. The teacher who prayed with anointing, uprooted these evils without deliverance ministers to help them to be delivered … that was an episode for a ‘mass deliverance’ in a crusade. Our society is silently being crafted against God and the peace that we so desire.

Some churches have become feeders to the witchcraft places while members boast of their protection in guard rings and other paraphernalia, even though they are engrossed in many church activities. They do not consider that other places that they visit to protect themselves against the dead or seek to know their future, pass their examinations, obtain visas for travel, make good sales in businesses, get a husband or wife, etc, are tantamount to going after other gods. May God open our eyes and deliver us! May God confuse the evil workers and destroy their powers in JESUS NAME! This is what the scripture says – Isaiah 44:

24. Thus saith the LORD, thy redeemer, and he that formed thee from womb, I am the Lord that maketh all things; that stretched forth the heavens alone; that spreadeth abroad the earth by myself;

25. That frustrated the tokens of the liars, and maketh diviners mad; that turneth wise men backward, and maketh their knowledge foolish.

A nation that goes after diviners, practices or seeks to revive the culture of kumina, jonkonnu, carnivals, Maroons of various groups, honouring the dead, table-setting of various categories and rituals, are definitely seeking other gods. These lead to unforeseen uncontrollable circumstances as these actions invoke the demonic world – the water kingdom, the kingdom of the air, the kingdom of fire, etc. PRAY against them.

Consequently, when we think it’s peace, then it is chaos. When we think we are moving forward, then there are setbacks that we do not want. Let not our towers be broken down; let’s not become a spoil to other nations. Let us not become a snare to one another and let’s not invoke the wrath of God again and multiply sorrows as indicated in Psalm 16:4a – “Their sorrow shall be multiplied that hasten after another god…”

Let the nation arise, repent and submit to God and put ourselves in the secret place of the Most High!

Bishop Grace Ade-Gold is the founder and bishop of Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries. Send feedback to: graceadegold@gmail.com