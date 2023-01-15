Unidentified man's body found in gully in Portmore

The Bridgeport police in the St Catherine South police division are still trying to ascertain the identity of a man whose body was found in a gully.

Reports are that, about 8 a.m. Sunday, residents of Autumn Avenue in Bridgeport, Portmore, stumbled upon the body.

Residents reportedly heard explosions about 9:50 p.m. on Saturday in the area where the body was found.

It was clad in a gray and yellow T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

It is of dark complexion and appeared to have gunshot wounds.

In 2022 the St Catherine South police division recorded 113 murders.

At a recent meeting Assistant Commissioner of Police Gary Griffiths,commended the division for being one of two to have a reduction in 2022 compared to 2021.

- Rasbert Turner

