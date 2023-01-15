Windscreen wiper killed in Cockburn Gardens

The St Andrew South police are probing the murder of a 17-year-old windscreen wiper early Sunday morning.

He has been identified as Ricardo 'Brimm' Abraham of an Olympic Way address.

Information reaching The Gleaner is that Abraham was shot and killed about 12:30 a.m. along Second Street in Bell Rock, Cockburn Gardens.

Explosions were heard and the police were summoned to the scene.

On their arrival, Abrahams was found lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to his head.

He was rushed to hospital where death was confirmed.

- Andre Williams

