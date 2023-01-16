Bolt uses music to speak out against greed, social ills

Following news of a massive multimillion-dollar fraud, Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt today made reference to the popular adage of money being the root of all evil.

Shockwaves ripped throughout Jamaica and elsewhere when it came to light last week that the track and field sensation was fleeced out of approximately US$6 million.

Bolt is one of more than 20 clients at investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) affected by the massive fraud.

A former employee is suspected to have orchestrated what is considered to be one of the largest heists in Jamaica's financial sector.

Turning to his social media today, Bolt appeared to use the words of one of his songs to telegraph a message to the public.

“In a world of lies where is the truth, the history evil what is the root, (money)” said Bolt, making reference to his song 'Cryptic World', which also includes his manager Nugent (NJ) Walker.

The song, which also speaks out against social ills and systemic problems, was released on Bolt's YouTube channel more than three months ago and has so far garnered over 700,000 views.

The song further calls for action to uplift Jamaicans and Jamaica.

Bolt's portfolio, which is linked to a holding company, has reportedly been defrauded of approximately US$6 million in stocks and bonds while other clients total approximately US$4 million, preliminary estimates indicate.

Walker told The Gleaner last Thursday that he could not “categorically state at this present time” the magnitude of the impact on the now-retired track star, noting that investigations are ongoing.

Walker said that Bolt, who has been with the company for more than 10 years, was experiencing a raft of emotions.

