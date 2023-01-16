Cuba, Port Antonio look to strengthen relations

PORT ANTONIO, Portland:

Cuban Ambassador Fermin Gabriel Quiñones Sánchez has said that Cuba is ready to strengthen relations with Port Antonio, Portland, and the country at large as it is one way of fostering growth.

Quiñones Sánchez was addressing last Thursday’s monthly sitting of the Portland Municipal Corporation as a part of his visit to the northeastern parish, where he was also scheduled to meet with health officials and other stakeholders to see how best Cuba can continue to assist Jamaica in the areas of education, health, agriculture and sports.

“Today, we can say that there are a lot of Jamaican-Cubans, and many Jamaicans are living in our country,” the ambassador said.

He noted that since 1976, Cuban doctors and nurses have been arriving in Jamaica with “very a high standard and a desire to work with improving the health situation of the Jamaican people”.

According to Quiñones Sánchez, more than 350 Cuban doctors and nurses are now working all over the island, about 12 of whom are in Portland.

He also noted some 67 Cuban teachers are working in Jamaica, with three of that number in Port Antonio.

“And that makes us very happy. What will not be changing ever would be our bonds and our relations with the Caribbean sister nations and our relations with the Jamaican people. The blockades and lack of possibility will not impede us, but will allow us to continue improving cooperation in healthcare and in many other areas,” he said.

Quiñones Sánchez noted that Cuba is seeking to increase the number of Cuban doctors, nurses, technicians, dentists and other specialists working in Jamaica.

He pointed out that with Cuba just 90 miles away from Jamaica, it is important for both countries to continue to maintaining string diplomatic and friendly relations despite the over six-decade-long US embargo, which he said is stifling the potential of the people of Cuba and its government.

On June 9, 2011, a team headed by former Port Antonio Mayor Floyd Patterson held talks in Cuba and re-established sister-city relations between Port Antonio and Santiago de Cuba.

The ambassador’s visit was also one of the high points of last Thursday’s municipal corporation meeting, where incumbent Mayor Paul Thompson extended warm welcome as he also spoke about the need for the rekindling of a partnership between Port Antonio and Santiago de Cuba.

“This is a relationship, that I get to understand, has been going on for years between Cuba and Jamaica. And somehow it has taken a dip,” Thompson admitted.

“I can only see us benefiting from the different areas – agriculture, fisheries, education, health, and sports. Those are the areas which I think that we are going to get a lot of support from. So I look forward to our continue dialogue and will continue to improve our relations,” he added.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com