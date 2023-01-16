e-LJAM invites submission of papers

Educators, technology professionals and students have been invited to submit papers to aid in the development of presentations and workshops for the upcoming Technology in Education Conference.

The papers will be selected by a panel of assessors comprising professionals in academia, the wider education arena, and the technology sector.

The event will be hosted by e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited (e-LJAM) under the theme ‘Embracing Education, Transforming Through Technology Integration’ and is set for May 24-25.

It aims to highlight and illustrate new and emerging technologies that are intended to enhance teaching and learning, assess barriers to technology in education, and recommend practical solutions.

Business Development Manager of e-LJAM Patrice Townsend informed JIS News that the conference is one venture the organisation is undertaking to inform and upskill members of the academic world.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Teaching and learning has shifted to include online learning. [Therefore] it is important that we at e-Learning Jamaica highlight the potential for online learning and its impact on reaching as many students as possible,” she said.

KEEP INTEREST

“Currently, students are very interested in engaging technology, and this interest can be used to attract and keep their interest in education and learning. It also makes a difference among the differently abled, as they can now be better accommodated in the classroom or other learning arenas. Lifelong learners can also manage their learning while being employed or otherwise engaged,” Townsend noted.

Like previous staging, e-LJAM is collaborating with other government agencies, the academia community, and the private sector to execute the initiative.

Townsend pointed out that the partners contribute significantly to the thought leadership that is required to enhance technology in education.

“However, if there are other persons or organisations who may have an interest in partnering with us, there are still opportunities,” she said.

Those seeking to work jointly with e-LJAM on this venture can contact the entity via email at tec@elearningja.gov.jm to initiate the process.

e-Learning Jamaica is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology that brings a new dynamic to teaching using information and communications technology.

JIS