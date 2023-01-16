Fatal stabbing at truck stop in St Ann

Four persons were stabbed, one fatally, during a dispute at a truck stop in Runaway Bay, St Ann this morning.

Details about the deceased are yet to be released by the police.

The incident reportedly happened about 5 o'clock.

It is reported that a dispute developed between persons at the location resulting in four persons being stabbed.

A security guard who was at the scene managed to disarm the attacker.

In the end, one of the four injured persons succumbed to his injuries.

The police say the dead man appeared to have been the aggressor.

His death is the first murder to be recorded in St Ann for 2023.

Last year, St Ann recorded 67 murders, which was an increase of 22 per cent when compared to the previous year.

- Carl Gilchrist

