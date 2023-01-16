Illegal gun seized in Portmore
Published:Monday | January 16, 2023 | 12:22 PM
Cops assigned to the St Catherine South police division on Sunday seized a firearm and 10 rounds of ammunition during an operation in Hamilton Gardens, Gregory Park.
Reports from the Portmore police are that about 8:45 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched.
According to the police, a nine-millimetre Desert Eagle with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
Investigations continue.
