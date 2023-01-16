Illegal gun seized in Portmore

Cops assigned to the St Catherine South police division on Sunday seized a firearm and 10 rounds of ammunition during an operation in Hamilton Gardens, Gregory Park.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 8:45 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched.

According to the police, a nine-millimetre Desert Eagle with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue.

