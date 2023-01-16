Illegal nursing homes in Hanover to get guidance in operating

WESTERN BUREAU:

At the request of Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels, the Hanover Health Department (HHD) has set a meeting with the operators of the five rehabilitation centres and nursing homes under scrutiny for reportedly operating in the parish in violation of regulations.

The meeting will be an educational session aimed at informing the operators of the requirements to continue operating their businesses.

Dr Kaushal Singh, chief medical officer for Hanover, told The Gleaner that the meeting has been set for March 21 at the HMC’s Lucea offices and will also involve HMC representatives.

At the December meeting of the HMC, Singh reported that the several illegal health facilities have mushroomed in the parish of Hanover over a period, noted that while the HHD has been using different ways to monitor them, some of the operators are difficult to deal with.

“They are all informed that they are operating without the necessary licences, and we [at the HHD] are doing the required monitoring to preserve and protect the health of the population,” he stated then.

On hearing that one operator has been prosecuted for operating without the necessary licence while the others have been served with various notices by the Health Department and given work plans to bring their operations to the required standard, Samuels suggested that a meeting be held. He said that dialogue could then be had to advise them of the requirements and try to identify any problems they might be facing in achieving the required standards.

Singh announced at last week’s HMC that all the operators of the facilities in question have been contacted and advised of the meeting.

“We are going to explain the standard and the public health and Ministry of Health and Wellness requirements for certification and licensing of their businesses, and how to maintain their nursing homes,” Singh told The Gleaner following the meeting.

Meanwhile, Samuels argued that there is a need for the services that the facilities offer as that is why they have clients.

The mayor said that while he wants to encourage entrepreneurship within the parish, it is equally important that rules and regulations are followed.

“That is why I suggested the meeting, as once the operators are duly informed about what is required of them, then no excuses will be entertained for not abiding to the requirements,” he stated.

The five facilities have a combined total of roughly 80 clients at any given time.

bryan.miller@gleanerjm.com