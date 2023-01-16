Jamaican man killed in Turks and Caicos

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, CMC – An investigation has been launched by the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force following the fatal stabbing of a Jamaican man on Sunday.

According to police reports, shortly after 3 a.m., they received a call that a man had been stabbed.

On arrival, they observed a man bleeding from what appeared to be a stab wound to the chest, lying on the ground unresponsive.

The police report stated that the deceased, whose identity has not been released, is a 33-year-old Jamaican man, listed as being employed as a chef.

Commenting on the murder, acting Assistant Superintendent of Police Michael Francois said: “The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending the next of kin being informed. However, I extend sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased as you grieve this untimely death.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I am appealing to members of the public to notify the closest police station or to contact Crime Stoppers and give any information on this murder. Your information will be treated with the strictest of confidence”.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.