Man accused of killing attorney Clover Graham used fake address on bail bond, court told

The Home Circuit Court this morning heard that the St Catherine labourer who is to be tried for the murder of attorney-at-law Clover Graham gave the police a fake address on his bail bond.

The defendant, Quron Patterson, otherwise called 'Q', of Gordon Pen in Spanish Town, who was to start his trial on Friday, has jumped bail.

This morning when the matter was mentioned, a prosecutor informed Justice Leighton Pusey that the police made checks at the address in Belvedere, Red Hills, St Andrew where he was granted bail to reside, but no such address exists.

One of his lawyers, George Stewart, further told the court that multiple efforts were made on the weekend to reach him and his relatives but were not fruitful.

Arising from his absence at court today, the judge ordered that the bench warrant be issued.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Graham was found with her throat slashed in bushes at Caymanas Estate, St Catherine, on August 19, 2012, hours after she was reported missing by her family.

The Crown is alleging that Graham, who was employed to the Legal Aid Clinic in Kingston, was taken from her home and then murdered.

An autopsy revealed that she died from an incised wound to the neck.

Patterson was among three men who were arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to murder in October 2012 in connection to her killing.

Attorney-at-law Zara Lewis is also representing Patterson.

Graham was a lecturer at The University of Technology, Jamaica, and the Norman Manley Law School on the Mona campus of The University of the West Indies.

She also worked as the United Nations High Commission on Refugees' honorary liaison officer in Jamaica.

Her murder came five years after her son Taiwo McKenzie and his girlfriend Jhannel Whyte were killed in a similar fashion by men who demanded a ransom after a motor vehicle crash.

-Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.