Man dies after being stabbed at funeral, relative being sought

The St Mary police are seeking a man who allegedly killed his uncle during a dispute at a funeral in Whitehall on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Marvin Watson.

Details surrounding the incident are sketchy but it is reported that the men were at the funeral at the Whitehall Cemetery when a dispute developed.

The funeral was for the nephew's daughter.

It is further reported that the dispute escalated and Watson was stabbed by his nephew.

He fled the scene.

The injured man later succumbed.

A police search was then launched to find the nephew as cops probe the incident.

- Carl Gilchrist

