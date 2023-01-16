Man gunned down in Spanish Town

A man was murdered in Tryall Heights, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Sunday night.

He is Marcus Tulloch, otherwise called 'Bus Head', who lived in the community.

Residents reportedly heard explosions some time around 10:15 p.m. and called the police.

The police say Tulloch's body was discovered with gunshot wounds to the upper body and head.

- Rasbert Turner

