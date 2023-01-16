NCB wealth advisor charged with fraud

The National Commercial Bank (NCB) wealth advisor who was arrested on Friday for suspicion of fraud has been charged.

Thirty-five-year-old Khadene Thomas was arrested at work in St Ann on Friday and remained in police custody.

Her attorney, Bert Samuels, confirmed with The Gleaner today that she has now been charged.

"She is charged in relation to US$143,000. The charges are larceny, uttering forged documents, breach of the Cybercrimes Act and she's to go to court on Friday where an application for bail will be made for her," Samuels told The Gleaner.

The transfer of at least $5 million from a customer's account reportedly sparked an investigation that led to Thomas' arrest.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Ainsworth Morris

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.