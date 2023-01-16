PICA, immigration officers at odds over use of customer service agents to vet documents for foreigners

An impasse has developed between immigration officers and the management of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) over the use of customer service agents to vet documents belonging to foreigners.

The officers have accused the management of the executive agency of circumventing section 4 paragraph 1 and section 7 paragraph 1 of the Aliens Act, which they say gives them sole authority to assess and scrutinise the travel documents and make decisions.

According to the officers, PICA's management instituted an “unlawful practice” over a year ago of using customer service agents to carry out parts of the functions of gazetted immigration officers at the Extension of Stay unit.

The unit is responsible for assessing foreign nationals to determine if they qualify for a visitor's extension, work permit and permanent residence.

The Gleaner has learnt that after customer service agents vet the documents, they are handed over to immigration officers for final approval.

However, immigration officers have now said that they will not be accepting passports vetted by any customer service agent.

The immigration officers have insisted that the practice is a security risk as it relates to terrorism, human trafficking and prohibited or undesirable immigrants.

Further, the officers have argued that the policy has devalued their roles and functions.

As a result, the National Workers Union (NWU), which represents immigration officers, said it has formally notified PICA's management that “officers will no longer participate in this unlawful act but will only act in accordance with the relevant sections of the law”.

NWU said that concerns have been raised several times with PICA's management and National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang.

“The management was instructed to desist from the practice and remedy the situation by allowing the immigration officers to carry out their full functions according to the immigration laws of Jamaica. Up until 4:00 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, the practice has still continued,” the NWU said.

- Kimone Francis

