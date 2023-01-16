Richard Bernal condolence book to open in US

Mourners in the United States wishing to pay tribute to former Ambassador Richard Bernal will have a chance to do so over four days, starting Tuesday, at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, DC.

Bernal died on January 4. He reportedly collapsed while walking with his wife in Norbrook, St Andrew.

Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, has described Bernal as "an exceptional statesman and academic, who used his skills to foster good relations between Jamaica and our bilateral and multilateral partners”.

Among his many diplomatic roles, Bernal served as Jamaica's ambassador to the United States from 1991 to 2001 and as Jamaica's permanent representative to the Organization of American States.

People wishing to sign the book can visit the Jamaican Embassy at 1520 New Hampshire Avenue, North West, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., from January 17 to 20.

