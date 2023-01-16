Water disruption in sections of Portland

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that the disruption in supply being experienced in sections of Portland is due to a defective pumping unit at its Grant's Level Treatment Plant.

This has resulted in reduced production output at the plant.

The NWC says repair work is estimated to be completed on or before Tuesday, January 24.

During this period, customers who live in Port Antonio, Grants Level, Berridale, Fellowship, Stanton, New Road, Boundbrook, Norwich, Toms Hope, Anchovy and Dolphin Bay will experience low water pressures.

The NWC says water will however be trucked to the elevated areas upon request.

